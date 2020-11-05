San Holo Announces Social Media Hiatus in Letter to Fans

San Holo Announces Social Media Hiatus in Letter to Fans

"I've been pouring all my love into new music..."
Author:
Publish date:

San Holo

San Holo is taking a step back from social media.

The future bass powerhouse and bitbird founder has announced that he is taking a much-needed break from his phone. Amid a dumpster fire of a year that doesn't seem to be getting any better any time soon—thanks in part to social media—our mental health is of the utmost importance right now. Sometimes it's cathartic to unplug from it all.

"I just wanted to let you know that I'm putting my phone down for a few weeks, to clear my mind and live in the moment a little more," San Holo wrote in a handwritten letter, which he shared via Twitter. "Let's start a new chapter soon!"

Despite San Holo's hiatus, fans can find solace in the notion that he will emerge from it with a refreshed palette and a bevy of new music. "I've been pouring all my love into new music... I'll be back in a few weeks fam(ily)!" the letter continues. "Stay vibrant in the meantime, please."

You can check out the letter below.

