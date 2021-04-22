San Holo's Sophomore Album Will Feature Mr. Carmack, Mija, and Rivers Cuomo of Weezer

Ahead of the release of his bb u ok? (album2), San Holo has shared the star-studded tracklist for his hotly anticipated sophomore album.

Fans will be glad to hear that the record will feature a whopping 20 songs. San Holo collaborated with a number of electronic heavy-hitters this time around, such as Mr. Carmack and Mija, who are featured on the the closing track "One More Day." The album will also feature frequent creative collaborator Bipolar Sunshine on two tracks, "New One" and the previously released single "Find Your Way."

The most high-profile feature on bb u ok? (album2) is Rivers Cuomo, the frontman of iconic rock band Weezer, who appears on "Wheels Up." Cuomo is no stranger to electronic music, having teamed up with Steve Aoki back in 2021 for "Earthquakey People." Needless to say, the thought of a guitar duet from him and San Holo is mouthwatering and their collab has the look of a surefire standout.

bb u ok? (album2) is scheduled to drop on May 21st, 2021. You can pre-order the album here and check out the tracklist below.

Tracklist for San Holo's sophomore album, bb u ok? (album 2). San Holo

