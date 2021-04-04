RL Grime's "Scylla" Featured in First "Space Jam: A New Legacy" Trailer

Since the release of the 1997 Michael Jordan-led Looney Tunes and basketball crossover classic Space Jam, fans of all ages have been clamoring for a sequel. Now, 24 years later, director Malcolm D. Lee has revived the franchise with a different star wearing the number 23. Coming this summer is Space Jam: A New Legacy starring NBA legend LeBron James and a number of classic cartoon characters.

Electronic music fans may have noticed a classic track in the debut trailer, which was released on Saturday, April 3rd. From the start of the video and reappearing throughout are portions of RL Grime's 2014 single "Scylla." Released as a single from his VOID album, the song quickly became one of Grime's most popular tracks and a favorite of fans of the famed bass music producer.

The news of the inclusion of "Scylla" comes just days after RL Grime dropped his first single of the year, "Stinger," a collaboration with rising electronic music star ISOxo.

Space Jam: A New Legacy is set to arrive in theaters and HBO Max on July 16th, 2021. You can learn more about the upcoming film here.

