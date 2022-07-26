A Second Deathpact Member Appeared Onstage at Shambhala 2022

Blink and you may have missed it.

Deathpact made quite a scene at this year's Shambhala Music Festival, returning to the event that hosted the anonymous electronic music artist's debut back in 2019.

Despite the recurring phrase "We are Deathpact" frequently appearing in the artist's branding, fans have long been under the impression that the project was operated by one artist. So Shambhala attendees were naturally gobsmacked when a second masked Deathpact member appeared onstage to perform at the tail end of their performance.

A member of Deathpact's management team declined EDM.com's request for comment.

When we worked to unravel the mysterious world of Deathpact last year, we demystified a series of riddles embedded in the artist's Discord server, "Deathcord," which is tantamount to a labyrinth with cryptic clues and ambiguous cyphers. But after Shambhala 2022, it seems the enigma of Deathpact is a little more clear.

But not really. The identity of Deathpact remains tightly sealed, and it's possible that the outfit has more members surreptitiously working behind the scenes. Some fans have even surmised Deathpact could eventually be revealed as a supergroup.

Many believe Zeds Dead are involved with Deathpact, citing the project's stylistic music direction and close alliance with the duo's venerated record label, Deadbeats. However, it's important to note that those claims remain unfounded.

FOLLOW DEATHPACT:

Facebook: facebook.com/Deathpact

Twitter: twitter.com/deathpact

Instagram: instagram.com/deathpact

Spotify: spoti.fi/30C9Q1Z