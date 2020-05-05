Porter Robinson Unveils Huge Lineup for Virtual Music Festival Secret Sky

Only one day after announcing his new virtual music festival Secret Sky, Porter Robinson took to Twitter to share the lineup, and it's a doozy.

Featured on the lineup is Madeon, San Holo, Jai Wolf, and G Jones, among other heavy-hitters in the bass and future subgenres. Additional artists include rising dubstep trip WAVEDASH, UK trap producer Shadient, and electronic outfit Anamanaguchi, who Porter fans recognize from the band's dazzling "Sad Machine" remix back in 2014.

Secret Sky is primed for its debut virtual stream on May 9th, 2020. 100% of the funs raised from the livestream event will be donated to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, which was sadly depleted of its funds recently.

You can RSVP to Secret Sky Music Festival here.

