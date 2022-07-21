Skip to main content
Ethereum Developers Secretly Rave In Legendary Paris Gravesite Amid $2 Trillion Crypto Crash

Ethereum Developers Secretly Rave In Legendary Paris Gravesite Amid $2 Trillion Crypto Crash

The illicit rave was reportedly attended by 100 developers who were visiting the Ethereum Community Conference.

Tim Schapker

The illicit rave was reportedly attended by 100 developers who were visiting the Ethereum Community Conference.

"Leave no trace."

So said the intimate gathering of roughly 100 Ethereum developers who descended upon the Catacombs of Paris for an illegal techno rave. 

Amid a tumultuous macroeconomic backdrop and $2 trillion crash for the cryptocurrency industry at large, attendees entered the 65-foot deep caverns, which are said to be lined with the skeletal remains of millions of plague victims, effectively making it the world's largest grave.

Crypto developers recently congregated in Paris for the annual Ethereum Community Conference (EthCC), the largest European-based Ethereum summit, where 2,000 gathered for three days. A subset of developers visited the grim, centuries-old attraction, which was not associated with the conference.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

ekonovah
EVENTS

Surging House Music Producer Ekonovah Announces Debut Tour

"The Discovery Tour" will hit Denver, Las Vegas and Nashville, among other major North American cities.

By Jason Heffler3 hours ago
Catacombs_of_Paris
NEWS

Ethereum Developers Secretly Rave In Legendary Paris Gravesite Amid $2 Trillion Crypto Crash

The rave was reportedly attended by 100 developers who were visiting the Ethereum Community Conference.

By Cameron Sunkel5 hours ago
Balenciaga Bang & Olufsen The Speaker Bag
Lifestyle

Balenciaga and Bang & Olufsen's Speaker Handbag Is a Rich Audiophile Fashionista's Fantasy

The Speaker Bag is the loudest statement in fashion.

By Lennon Cihak5 hours ago

"It’s very illegal but also very crypto," said one attendee who spoke anonymously to CNBC.

An attendee of an illicit rave in the Catacombs of Paris walks through water in a hallway of the mass grave.

An attendee of an illicit rave in the Catacombs of Paris walks through water in a hallway of the mass grave.

Working in secret, the crypto developers answered questions on a survey before being connected with a centralized planner, who broke out the small squads of developers into groups. Each group was then purportedly assigned a channel on Telegram and coordinated multiple entry points so as not to alert officials.

Some directions were as nondescript as merely identifying a gap in the rocks. But all entryways eventually converged on the candle-lit rave, which featured a DJ and bar, per CNBC.

The Catacombs of Paris site is expected to hold the remains of a collective six million Parisians and has been open to the public since 1809.

Related

Paul Oakenfold
NEWS

There's a New Paul Oakenfold Album Arriving on the Cardano Blockchain

Ethereum co-founder Charles Hoskinson is forging relationships with some of the most influential businessmen in electronic dance music.

general
NEWS

Cops Shut Down Secret Amsterdam Rave In Under-Construction Police Station

300 ravers reportedly attended the illegal rave in the Zeeburg district.

Rave Bunnies
GEAR + TECH

"Rave Bunnies" Metaverse Project Dangles Carrots to Festival Lovers Looking to Profit From Crypto-Gaming

Rave Bunnies is the colorfully quirky NFT concept dedicated to engaging ravers around the world.

guetta apartment setai
Lifestyle

David Guetta is Accepting Bitcoin and Ethereum as Payment for $14 Million Miami Condo

The global superstar DJ will accept offers for his apartment in cryptocurrency.

thumbnail
GEAR + TECH

Dillon Francis Mints Psychedelic NFT for Charitable Cause

The winner will have 100 trees planted in their name.

Screenshot 2021-02-26 at 10.15.29
GEAR + TECH

Amnesia Nightclub to Join Ethereum Metaverse With New Virtual Dancefloors

The trend towards virtual events seems to be gaining even more steam amid the growing popularity of cryptocurrency.

General
NEWS

Illicit Brooklyn Rave at Prospect Park Attracts Thousands Amid Ongoing Pandemic

Over 1,500 people attended the unauthorized rave and the majority did not wear masks.

ethereum
EVENTS

First Metaverse Music Festival Based on Ethereum Will Feature Autograf, SNBRN, More

The festivities taking place in the 3D Decentraland universe can be accessed by way of virtual reality headset or a regular PC.