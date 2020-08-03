Thanks to COVID-19, longstanding East London dance music record label and studio Secretsundaze has one foot in a coffin and the other on a banana peel. The underground electronic music promoter, who has organizing parties for nearly 20 years, has called on the UK dance music community for a helping hand as it staves off extinction due to the impact of the global pandemic.

The brand's founders, James Priestley and Giles Smith, developed a crowdfunding page to encourage fans and supporters to donate. "Secretsundaze as an organisation is now in very serious trouble," the page reads. "We've never asked for help before and with so many people suffering at the moment, it was not an easy decision to come to, but if we’re to survive this period, we need our community’s support to Save Secretsundaze."

The live music industry was hit particularly hard by the impact of COVID-19, and since the vast majority of musicians and promoters depend on touring to pay their bills, many are facing turbulent times. Secretsundaze is experiencing those pitfalls in droves.

"90% of our income is generated from live events," Priestly and Smith continue. "Without that income, we are simply unable to support the team of people who work incredibly hard to help us do what we do. Unlike many other businesses we are still uncertain when that income will return."

Donations from the campaign will be directed towards efforts to secure a new studio, where Secretsundaze will "create a learning centre that will allow [them] to formally train and mentor young people wishing to learn how to make and play electronic music."

To donate to Secretsundaze, head over to its crowdfunding page here.