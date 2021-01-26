Police Called On Senior Citizens in Line for COVID-19 Vaccine Due to Reports of "Illegal Rave"

When Essex residents saw a number of people waiting outside Saxon Hall for shots, they clearly had something different in mind.

Local police were called onto the scene of what they were told was an illegal rave, only to find a number of elderly individuals in line to receive the COVID-19 vaccine instead. The Saxon Hall venue is typically used to entertain wedding parties and banquets, and seeing a gathering outside the venue led concerned nearby residents to assume the worst. National lockdowns have created a spike in underground rave events that have hit the UK over the last several months.

“It was really funny when the police arrived as they had been notified that there was a 'rave' taking place at Saxon Hall - only to find 80 and 90 year-olds on wheelchairs, zimmer frames and walking sticks, patiently queueing for their vaccinations," Chairman of the venue, Dennis Baum said.

Alas, while there was no rave to break up, there was traffic congestion in the parking lot, which led police to stay and assist throughout the day accordingly.

Source: Harwich and Manningtree Standard