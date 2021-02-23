Serato and Splice Join Forces to Launch Arcade-Inspired Music Production Competition

Serato and Splice Join Forces to Launch Arcade-Inspired Music Production Competition

Create a beat with this special Splice pack, and you just might win $20,000.
Serato

The production grandmasters at Serato Studio and Splice are summoning all music producers for a beatmaking battle for the ages. Their joint competition, BeatFighter Slam Dunk, will pit producers against each other in a head-to-head competition for the chance to be crowned a beatmaking champion.

To accept this challenge, producers must create a beat using sounds from the Splice BeatFighter sound pack. Beats must utilize at least one sound from the pack in order to be eligible. You'll then need to screen-record your Serato studio session, upload the session to Instagram, and use the hashtag #SeratoBeatFighter to enter. 

If your entry impresses the judges you could land among the elite eight beat fighters, who will compete head-to-head until one winner is ultimately left standing. In addition to bragging rights, the top three winners will take home cash prizes of $20,000, $4,000, and $1,000 respectively. 

Creators have until March 18th to submit their beat for a chance to win. 

