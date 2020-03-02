Seven Lions to Bring Chronicles Chapter 3 to The Gorge Amphitheatre in 2020

Nearly two years will have passed since the last time Seven Lions hosted one of his famed Chronicles events. The melodic bass figurehead has announced that Chronicles: Chapter 3 will take place at the Gorge Amphitheatre in George, Washington on July 11th, 2020.

In addition to a headline set by the Ophelia Records label boss himself, prominent talent round out the lineup. Boombox Cartel, Jason Ross, MitiS, Trivecta and Gem & Tauri are listed as supporting acts on the bill. Two more names appear to be struck from the flyer, meaning that fans can likely look forward to additional artist announcements in the weeks leading up to the event.

The first edition of Chronicles took place at Seattle's WaMu Theater in the spring of 2018, with the next one moving to Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado the following autumn. The events typically showcase a variety of actors, performers and artists in addition to the music itself.

Ticket presale for Seven Lions Presents Chronicles: Chapter 3 will begin at 10:00 AM PST on March 5th, 2020. For more information, sign up for email updates here.

