Seven Lions Announces Debut Album, "Beyond The Veil"

After commanding stages worldwide for over a decade, Seven Lions is leaping into his debut album cycle.

Despite all the milestones achieved thus far, Seven Lions is arguably embarking on his most impactful musical project yet with his upcoming LP, which he's announced will be titled Beyond The Veil. The album is slated to release on October 21st, 2022.

It was in 2011 when Seven Lions achieved a career-making moment on a whim. After discovering a remix competition from Above & Beyond on Beatport, he called in sick to work in order to give it his best shot. His remix of "You Got To Go" not only won the competition, but also changed the trajectory of dubstep forever.

Since then, Seven Lions has become melodic dubstep's foremost pioneer, and after parting with his major label, he became a champion for the next generation of artists and sounds via his Ophelia Records imprint.

"The best thing about working with Jeff [Seven Lions] is his consistent commitment to forging his own path," said Seven Lions' manager, Stan Shkrobor, in the DJ's 10-year anniversary documentary. Needless to say, the stage has been set for Seven Lions to deliver his most personal and authentic offering to date.

As we await more details on Beyond The Veil, relive the saga of Seven Lions thus far with his recently released 10 Years of Seven Lions compilation album.

