Skip to main content
Seven Lions Announces Debut Album, "Beyond The Veil"

Seven Lions Announces Debut Album, "Beyond The Veil"

Seven Lions remains unwaveringly committed to forging his career path on his own terms.

Ashley Von Helsing

Seven Lions remains unwaveringly committed to forging his career path on his own terms.

After commanding stages worldwide for over a decade, Seven Lions is leaping into his debut album cycle.

Despite all the milestones achieved thus far, Seven Lions is arguably embarking on his most impactful musical project yet with his upcoming LP, which he's announced will be titled Beyond The Veil. The album is slated to release on October 21st, 2022.

It was in 2011 when Seven Lions achieved a career-making moment on a whim. After discovering a remix competition from Above & Beyond on Beatport, he called in sick to work in order to give it his best shot. His remix of "You Got To Go" not only won the competition, but also changed the trajectory of dubstep forever.

Since then, Seven Lions has become melodic dubstep's foremost pioneer, and after parting with his major label, he became a champion for the next generation of artists and sounds via his Ophelia Records imprint. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Lollapalooza
EVENTS

Here's the Schedule and Set Times for Lollapalooza 2022

Performances by Black Coffee, Kaskade, REZZ, CloZee, ZHU and many more are on tap in the Windy City.

By Jason Heffler5 minutes ago
seven lions
NEWS

Seven Lions Announces Debut Album, "Beyond The Veil"

Seven Lions remains unwaveringly committed to forging his career path on his own terms.

By Cameron Sunkel1 hour ago
Loveland Festival 2021 1
EVENTS

Eric Prydz, Solomun, Jamie Jones, More to Headline Amsterdam's 2022 Loveland Festival

Fueled by "an endless love for quality music," the beloved Dutch festival is returning to the lush Sloterpark to celebrate its 25th edition.

By Konstantinos Karakolis2 hours ago

"The best thing about working with Jeff [Seven Lions] is his consistent commitment to forging his own path," said Seven Lions' manager, Stan Shkrobor, in the DJ's 10-year anniversary documentary. Needless to say, the stage has been set for Seven Lions to deliver his most personal and authentic offering to date.

As we await more details on Beyond The Veil, relive the saga of Seven Lions thus far with his recently released 10 Years of Seven Lions compilation album.

FOLLOW SEVEN LIONS:

Facebook: facebook.com/SevenLions
Twitter: twitter.com/SevenLionsMusic
Instagram: instagram.com/sevenlionsmusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/2Hv2cyM

Related

A head shot of DJ/producer Seven Lions A.K.A. Jeff Montalvo with bright red dyed hair.
MUSIC RELEASES

Seven Lions and Crystal Skies Team Up for New Collaboration "Sojourn"

Seven Lions and his label are shaping the next wave of similar artists

Above & Beyond and Seven Lions
MUSIC RELEASES

Above & Beyond and Seven Lions Release Long-Awaited "See The End"

Above & Beyond and Seven Lions have shared a collaboration years in the making.

Seven Lions A.K.A. Jeff Montalvo during a performance.
MUSIC RELEASES

Seven Lions Remixes Above & Beyond's "Sahara Love"

Seven Lions delivers a unique spin on Above & Beyond's work once again.

A head shot of DJ/producer Seven Lions A.K.A. Jeff Montalvo with bright red dyed hair.
MUSIC RELEASES

Seven Lions and Mitis "Break The Silence" with Powerful New Track

Seven Lions continues his win streak with another memorable single.

A head shot of DJ/producer Seven Lions A.K.A. Jeff Montalvo with bright red dyed hair.
MUSIC RELEASES

Seven Lions and Kill The Noise Announce Upcoming Collab "The Blood"

At the end of the week, Seven Lions and Kill The Noise will release their joint endeavor.

Seven Lions
MUSIC RELEASES

Seven Lions Reimagines His Classics With 90s-Style Trance EP

Though Seven Lions is no stranger to trance, this marks his first all-trance EP of his career.

seven lions
MUSIC RELEASES

Seven Lions Taps Atlys to Release Orchestral Album of His Greatest Hits: Listen

"Opus" is the Seven Lions album you never knew you needed.

jasonross
INTERVIEWS

Jason Ross Discusses Debut EP and Working with Seven Lions [Interview]

The trance producer talks about his introduction to dance music, sound evolution, and partnerships with Seven Lions.