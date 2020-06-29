Seven Lions Announces Remix Pack for "Find Another Way" EP Drops This Friday

Back in the month of March, Seven Lions unveiled his highly anticipated Find Another Way EP, offering up a beautiful 5-track project chock full of the typically rapturous sound synonymous with the melodic dubstep and trance kingpin.

Seven Lions has now announced that a full remix package for Find Another Way is en route, arriving this Friday, July 3rd via his own Ophelia Records imprint. He took to Twitter to announce the exciting news, writing, "It's been amazing sharing the Find Another Way EP with you all, and stoked that all the remixes I've been playing over all the livestreams will officially be out this Friday on [Ophelia Records]."

Seven Lions has been teasing the remixes in many of his recent live sets, like his recent performance at the EDC Las Vegas Virtual Rave-A-Thon. You can watch him drop what is ostensibly an official remix of "Another Way (with April Bender)" at that livestream event here.

You can pre-save the remix bundle here ahead of its official release this Friday, July 3rd.

