Seven Lions is Releasing an EP of Old School Trance Remixes of His Classics

Seven Lions is starting off the new year with a blast from the past.

Coming next month is a new EP featuring old school trance-inspired remixes of some of his classic tunes. Considering the influence the genre has on his releases and his use of 90s and 2000s trance elements in his sets, the upcoming collection of remixes will be a nice homage to his roots.

On Twitter, he shared the release date and cover art for the first remix of the collection. Later this week, he will be traveling back in time with HALIENE to release the "1999 Remix" of their October 2016 track with ILLENIUM and Said the Sky, "Rush Over Me." No preview has been shared at this time, so fans will have to wait patiently to hear what his musical rewind sounds like.

Seven Lions' "1999 Remix" of "Rush Over Me" is set to release on Friday, January 22nd, 2021 on his own Ophelia Records banner. He's also revealed that the EP will arrive sometime in February. In the meantime, you can pre-save the first remix here.

