String Quartet to Cover Classic Seven Lions Tracks On Ophelia's Last Release of 2021, "Opus"

Ophelia Records' last release of 2021 will be Seven Lions like you've never heard him before.

Coming soon is an album of orchestral reworks of eight of the label boss' biggest tracks courtesy of the talented string quartet, ATLYS. Titled Opus, the record will breathe new life into fan-favorite Seven Lions songs like "Rush Over Me," "Dreamin'," "First Time," "Ocean," and more.

Teasing the album over the weekend, Seven Lions shared a photo of himself in a theatre watching ATLYS perform. While it was heavily implied that an orchestral endeavor was to come, specific details like the tracklist and release date weren't divulged until now.

The news comes after Seven Lions, Kill The Noise, Jason Ross, Trivecta, Dimibo, Gem & Tauri, and more closed out Ophelia Records' Pantheon tour. Looking ahead to future shows, fans were also excited to see a Seven Lions-led takeover announced at North Coast Music Festival next year.

Opus is set to arrive tomorrow, December 22nd, 2021. You can pre-save the album here.

