Watch Seven Lions Kick Off His EDC Virtual Rave-A-Thon Set with a Blistering Unreleased Dubstep ID

"Go hard or go home" is a mantra that Seven Lions honed in on from the literal second he started performing at last weekend's monumental EDC Las Vegas Virtual Rave-A-Thon.

Kicking off his set in thunderous fashion, Seven Lions uncorked an absolute flamethrower of a dubstep tune that dropped jaws across every kitchen in America. It's an unreleased ID that fans have been clamoring for on Twitter ever since its debut on the livestream event.

What followed after the ID's drop was a relentless live set that took hold of its viewers and simply did not let go, featuring a swirling centrifuge of soaring future bass and face-melting dubstep that surely satiated the headbangers tuning in from home. The performance featured mostly originals from the Ophelia Records label head, like "Freesol," the Dabin collaboration "The One That Got Away," and the classic Ellie Goulding-assisted "Don't Leave," in addition to tracks from his elite electronic counterparts, like Jason Ross and 3LAU.

You can watch Seven Lions drop the teeth-chattering ID below around the 2:20 mark.

