Seven Lions Teases Single ft. Tyler Graves Due Out this Week

Seven Lions teased a preview of his forthcoming single set to feature Tyler Graves.

The release will mark the first single of the year by Seven Lions (real name Jeff Montalvo). While Montalvo's video teaser left a lot to the imagination, fans who've attended a Seven Lions show in recent memory have likely heard the producer's forthcoming offering.

Stating it's been "the most asked-about song" from his live sets in recent times, Montalvo revealed the wait will soon be over for the single titled "Only Now" which will be released later this week.

The single features songstress Tyler Graves who recently assisted on the BIJOU-produced single "Crown." Montalvo previously capped off his 2019 with a single alongside Jason Ross titled "Known You Before" - a cut from Ross' debut album, 1000 Faces.

Montalvo's single, "Only Now" with Tyler Graves, arrives by way of the producer's Ophelia Records imprint this Friday, February 21st.

