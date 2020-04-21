Shambhala Music Festival Officially Postponed Until 2021

Beloved Canadian electronic music festival Shambhala is the latest to be cancelled amid the devastating COVID-19 pandemic. The 23rd iteration of Shambhala, which was originally scheduled to go down on July 24th to 27th, 2020 at Salmo River Ranch, has been postponed to July 2021.

The fest's organizers took to Twitter to announce the heartbreaking news.

Back in March, Shambhala announced a behemoth of a lineup, including Seven Lions, What So Not, Claptone, Malaa, DESTRUCTO, Justin Martin, 1788-L, WHIPPED CREAM, LSDream, PEEKABOO, and many more.

Shambhala posted a lengthy statement on their website addressing the cancellation, which you can read in full below. Accompanied by the statement is a litany of vital information about tickets, transfers, and lodging, with you can find here.

Dear Shambhala Farmily,



It is with the heaviest of hearts that we must announce the 23rd Annual Shambhala Music Festival, originally scheduled for July 2020, will be postponed to July 2021. The festival will be held at the same location it has called home since 1998: the Salmo River Ranch. We are truly sorry for any inconvenience our postponement may have caused, and we give our full support and recognition to Dr. Bonnie Henry and her colleagues for the difficult decision they had to make.



Shambhala is not only a music festival, but it’s also a yearly reunion with our Farmily and a time to return home to ourselves. It’s a place where we can freely express ourselves without reservations, and to lose that this year is devastating, however your safety is what is most important. It has always been about the people on the dancefloor, and we know once we are all reunited again, it will be a Shambhala to remember.



At this time, our hearts and thoughts are with anyone who has been affected directly or indirectly by COVID-19, including the healthcare and essential service workers doing their best to serve their communities during these challenging times.

