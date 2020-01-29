Shaq to Donate All Proceeds from Fun House Event to Kobe & Vanessa Bryant Family Foundation, Victims' Loved Ones

In the wake of former NBA superstar Kobe Bryant's untimely death in a helicopter crash that claimed a total of nine lives, celebrities far and wide have grieved his loss. The day of the accident, Diplo made impassioned comments at last weekend's Grammy Awards ceremony. Now, Bryant's fellow former Laker, Shaquille O'Neal, has shared plans to donate all proceeds from Shaq's Fun House to the victims' surviving family members as well as the Kobe & Vanessa Bryant Family Foundation.

A letter tweeted by O'Neal reveals that the basketball star-turned dubstep DJ contemplated canceling this year's event after Bryant's passing. "But in thinking what would Kobe want, what would he do? Kobe would want us to push through and celebrate life," he wrote. "So let's do just that. I'll be dedicating and donating all my proceeds from Friday nights [sic] Fun House to all the families who lost loved ones and to the Kobe and Vanessa Bryant Foundation."

This isn't the first Shaq has spoken on Bryant's passing. In a TNT interview, he touched on the compounding grief of having lost his sister, Ayesha Harrison-Jex, months before learning of Bryant and the other helicopter passengers' deaths.

The Kobe & Vanessa Bryant Family Foundation benefits youths and families in need through a series of initiatives. Donate and find additional information here.

H/T: Your EDM

FOLLOW SHAQUILLE O'NEAL:

Facebook: facebook.com/shaq

Twitter: twitter.com/Shaq

Instagram: instagram.com/shaq/

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/shaquilleonealofficial