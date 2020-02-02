Shaq Honors the Late Kobe Bryant at His Fun House Event in Miami

On Friday, Shaquille O'Neal hosted another year of his annual Shaq's Fun House event in Miami. In honor of the tragic passing of his former teammate Kobe Bryant, O'Neal and the performers at this year's event took time to pay homage to the late NBA superstar and the others lost in the crash.

TMZ captured footage of Pitbull speaking to the crowd after his performance. In the video, you can hear him honor Bryant then break into a motivational speech before wishing attendees a good night.

With the tragedy that took the life of Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and eight others, many wondered if the NBA legend's event would go on. After sharing an emotional statement days before the event, O'Neal announced that the event is still on and that all of the proceeds from the event will be donated to the victim's families and the Kobe & Vanessa Bryant Family Foundation.

Shaq's Fun House took place on Friday, January 31st at the Mana Wynwood Convention Center in Miami, Florida. In addition to those previously mentioned, Carnage, Tiësto, Diplo, and more performed at the circus-themed event.

H/T: TMZ

