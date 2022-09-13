Shaq Wants to Break the Guinness World Record for Largest Mosh Pit at a Music Festival

If you thought the world's biggest DJ couldn't reach new heights, think again.

Shaquille O'Neal, who is affectionately known in the electronic dance music community as DJ Diesel, wants to break the world record for largest mosh pit at a music festival.

The legendary basketball player-turned-DJ is currently gearing up for a performance at Excision's Lost Lands, one of the world's most popular music fests for fans of dubstep and bass music. And fans attending his set may very well be a part of history.

"Should we go for Guinness world record for biggest moshpit at @lost_lands ???" Diesel tweeted.

With his relentless brand of dubstep, the NBA Hall of Famer can easily start a moshpit—that we know. What we don't know is how his team will be able to quantify it.

Back in 2007, heavy metal band DevilDriver claimed to have broken the Guinness World Record for "Largest Circle Pit" at England's Download Festival. Roughly 25,000 fans moshed away, but the Guinness committee ended up rejecting the band's attempt.

"Unfortunately, as there is no way you can physically define where any circle/mosh pit starts and ends, we cannot accept this as a category," they told the band at the time.

For what it's worth, Lost Lands attracts approximately 40,000 people each year, so DevilDriver's "record-breaking" mosh pit is within arm's reach for Diesel.

Ahead of his performance at Lost Lands, read our intimate 2020 interview with Shaq, who says EDM "revitalized a sense of urgency and passion" in him.

