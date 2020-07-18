Shambhala Postpones Forthcoming Virtual Music Festival In Light of Billy Kenny Allegations

Shambhala Music Festival's forthcoming virtual edition has officially been postponed in light of recent allegations of the sexual assault and rape of multiple women by Billy Kenny, who once appeared on the event's lineup.

Organizers took to Twitter to share an official statement in which they address "allegations against past and present artists" on the performance roster and outline the steps they plan on taking in the immediate future. Those steps include "extensive background checks for artists and a zero-tolerance policy for assault of any kind," "staff training into conducting sexual harassment and violence investigations," and "in-depth consent training manuals and content for [their] guests, crew, and artists."

"We know that these actions won't reduce the trauma felt by anyone who has experienced sexual violence, but we move forward with the commitment to dismantle rape culture and we take accountability for this role festivals play in this," the statement reads.

The announcement goes on to divulge that the festival's forthcoming virtual edition "Shambhala At Home," which was scheduled to take place July 23rd to 25th, has been postponed in order to "take the necessary time to review [their] code of conduct."

You can read the full statement below.