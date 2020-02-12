Insomniac Shares Shuttle Program Details for EDC Las Vegas 2020

As May quickly approaches, it's time to start mapping out your EDC Las Vegas experience. Insomniac has been trickling out information over the past few months in regards to the upcoming 2020 edition, and the latest news to come forth is the official shuttle service program. Standard shuttle passes will go on sale tomorrow, February 13th at 12:00 PM PST, while Premier shuttle passes will become available on February 27th.

The standard and premier shuttle services have proven throughout the years to be the easiest way to travel to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, so purchasing tickets ahead of time is highly advised. The shuttles depart 6:00-11:30 PM from various locations across the Las Vegas strip. The best part is that if you are on one of these buses you bypass the regular festival traffic, which can take hours to get through.

Kirvin Doak

For those opting to purchase the Premier shuttle pass, you will have access to reserve shuttle departure times to and from the festival. Headliners will also receive a special merchandise item as an added perk. Premier shuttle stops will be located at the MGM Grand Hotel & Casino, Mandalay Place, Luxor Hotel & Casino, Golden Nugget, and Circus Circus.

Beginning tomorrow at 12:00 PM PST, shuttle passes will be available for purchase at the Electric Daisy Carnival website. Three-day standard shuttle passes are available for $99 or on layaway for a small deposit of just $14.99. Premier shuttle passes will go on sale Thursday, February 27th with pricing and additional information to be announced soon.

EDC Las Vegas 2020 will return on May 15th, 16th and 17th. For more information, visit their official website.

