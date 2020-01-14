Sia to Diplo: "If You’re Interested in Some No-Strings Sex, then Hit Me Up"

Little has been known about Sia and Diplo's relationship outside of music - that is, until now. The former artist has opened a window into her interactions with the latter, revealing that she propositioned him for sex in no uncertain terms.

“Much of our relationship is just being spent trying not to have sex so that we wouldn’t ruin our business relationship because he’s super-duper hot,” Sia (full name Sia Kate Isobelle Furler) said to GQ. “This year I wrote him a text, and I said, ‘Hey, listen, you’re like one of five people that I’m sexually attracted to, and now that I’ve decided to be single for the rest of my life and I just adopted a son, I don’t have time for a relationship ... If you’re interested in some no-strings sex, then hit me up.’”

Furler has collaborated with Diplo (real name Thomas Wesley Pentz Jr.) since 2013, when the two teamed up with The Weeknd on "Elastic Heart" for the Hunger Games: Catching Fire soundtrack. In 2018 they joined forces with Labrinth on a supergroup called LSD whose debut album arrived the following year.

Neither Furler nor Pentz have made any remarks suggesting whether anything happened between them beyond the aforementioned text message.

H/T: Your EDM

FOLLOW DIPLO:

Facebook: facebook.com/diplo

Twitter: twitter.com/diplo

Instagram: instagram.com/diplo

SoundCLoud: soundcloud.com/diplo

Follow Sia:

Facebook: facebook.com/SiaMusic

Twitter: twitter.com/sia

Instagram: instagram.com/siamusic