Simeon Coxe, Synth Pioneer and Electronic Music Legend Behind Silver Apples, Dead at 82

Synth pioneer Simeon Coxe, the legendary electronic musician behind psychedelic rock band Silver Apples, has died at the age of 82. He passed away after a battle with pulmonary fibrosis, a progressive lung condition.

Coxe's band was ahead of its time, building bespoke synthesizers and oscillators that would go on to influence groups such as Portishead and Stereolab, among many others. When Silver Apples debuted in the late 60s, they flaunted a setup of nine audio oscillators and 96 manual controllers, an amalgamation Coxe dubbed "The Simeon," which was constructed in part from discarded war equipment. "It never sounded weird to me," Coxe told The Guarduan in 2019. "We weren’t intending to be futuristic. We were just kids playing and making pop music."

Silver Apples' sound transcended its electronic confines and trickled into the rock music zeitgeist. High-profiles fans of the band included John Lennon and Jimi Hendrix, the latter of whom jammed out with Coxe prior to his fabled 1969 performance of "Star Spangled Banner" at Woodstock.

Tributes to Coxe have been pouring in via social media, a few of which you can view below. EDM.com expresses its sincere condolences to the family, friends, fans, and loved ones of Simeon Coxe.