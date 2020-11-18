Sir Mix-A-Lot Shouts Out Skrillex's "Incredible" Productions

Sir Mix-A-Lot likes big butts—and apparently Skrillex.
Sir Mix-A-Lot likes big butts—and apparently Skrillex.

The rapper behind the iconic 1992 hip-hop track "Baby Got Back" gave a shoutout to Skrillex in a new interview with American Songwriter, praising him for his "incredible" remixing ability when it comes to hip-hop music. This is probably not a cosign Skrillex ever thought he would receive, but it's a cool one nonetheless. 

"I listen to a lot of different artists. People laugh when they see what’s on my phone and what I listen to in my car," Sir Mix-A-Lot said. "There’s everything from new school – I love anything that Skrillex remixes for hip-hop is just incredible. I listen to all his remixes of “Humble” and “Purple Lamborghini” by Rick Ross. I listen to all that stuff."

Here's to hoping Skrillex remixes "Baby Got Back."

