Berlin venue Sisyphos announced its reopening on Friday, May 14th, which will adhere to newly imposed safety guidelines instated by the German government. Sisyphos is officially open for business all weekend between the hours of 15:00-22:00.

The reopening of the popular club located in Germany's capital serves as a foreshadowing of more and more venues who are on the verge of reestablishing their operations amid the COVID-19 pandemic that effectively quashed the nightlife industry.

Delighted Sisyphos representatives took to Facebook to share a little slice of optimism filled with umbrella and heart emojis ahead of the club's reintroduction.

While patrons are not allowed to dance due to strict social distancing ordinances, they are able to order drinks, listen to venue's musical selections, and post up at a table to enjoy "hygiene instructions and table service." They also must wear a face-mask at all times. However, admission is free, which is a classy move considering the fact that venues across the globe have experienced dire financial strife after their government-enforced closures.

