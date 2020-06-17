Skrillex Wipes His Instagram, Sparking New Music Rumors

As music lovers, we can't help but speculate anytime a major artist does something that even remotely hints at the possibility of new music. The fandoms are quick to pounce when they notice a new artist-to-artist social media follow, or a tweet from a leading producer is released. Something that especially makes the metaphorical ears perk is when someone wipes their Instagram clean, seemingly making way for some big news to come.

Skrillex has done just that, erasing all but two posts on his Instagram page. The two posts left behind are one from 2019 where he's filmed at a festival killing his mixer and one displaying his recent Black Lives Matter-inspired track with Ty Dolla $ign, Ant Clemons, Virtual Riot, and Nia Miranda. This immediately caught fans' attention, sparking rumors that new music could be on the way. While we can't be sure the extent of what is to come, it's safe to assume some big news is coming.

With the COVID-19 lockdown keeping artists like Skrillex at home and off the road, the speculation surrounding his social media purge isn't surprising. It's been six years since the release of his debut album Recess. Back in March, he even updated fans that his new album was in its final mixing stages, confirming the longstanding rumors that he had multiple albums in the works by explicitly saying "this first album..." Stay tuned as more information is unveiled.

FOLLOW SKRILLEX:

Facebook: facebook.com/skrillex

Twitter: twitter.com/Skrillex

Instagram: instagram.com/skrillex

Spotify: spoti.fi/30OEWUh