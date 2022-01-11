Skip to main content
Skream and Benga Have Over a Dozen New Songs Finished

Skream and Benga Have Over a Dozen New Songs Finished

The duo recently announced a return in 2022, signaling the end of a hiatus that lasted over a decade.

Stuart Sevastos/John Puddephatt

The duo recently announced a return in 2022, signaling the end of a hiatus that lasted over a decade.

The recent news of Skream and Benga's momentous 2022 return is worth celebrating in and of itself, but there's apparently more to the duo's revival than meets the eye.

The dubstep legends recently set the music community ablaze with the announcement that they'll be reuniting after over a decade. Revered for their seminal influences on the genre, Skream and Benga last collaborated on music back in 2003, when they released "The Judgement" before eventually joined forces in 2011 for a captivating BBC Radio 1 Essential Mix.

Fanning the flames of the reunion, Skream shared a tweet in late December noting that two new songs had been completed. Responding to a post published by EDM.com on January 8th to share our reporting of the unreleased songs, the Croydon electronic music vet replied with a succinct yet far from cryptic comment that lit a fuse in his fanbase—and let's just say we're glad we underestimated.

Whether or not the dozen-plus tracks will escape their hard drives this year remains to be seen, but longtime fans should find solace in the fact that they even exist. And considering Skream's unbridled enthusiasm for the return of his iconic dubstep contemporary, it seems he and Benga have a renewed creative vision—and some truly special music on the horizon.

Recommended Articles

benga skream
NEWS

Skream and Benga Have Over a Dozen New Songs Finished

The duo recently announced a return in 2022, signaling the end of a hiatus that lasted over a decade.

12 seconds ago
REZZ Spiral Stage Production Concept
EVENTS

"The Most REZZ Thing You've Ever Seen": Space Mom Shares Preview of Trippy "Spiral" Tour Production

The "Spiral" tour will see REZZ take on 15 cities for shows inspired by her latest album.

2 hours ago
Bonnaroo Promo Photo
EVENTS

Bonnaroo Unveils Dazzling 2022 Lineup With Porter Robinson, ILLENIUM, More

The electronic music representation on Bonnaroo's stellar 2022 lineup is nothing short of dominant.

2 hours ago

"Just letting you know. @iambenga is fucking back and I’m warning if you thought you was an even half decent producer or songwriter you’re in for a shock," Skream tweeted last week. "One of the best to ever do it mate."

FOLLOW SKREAM:

Facebook: facebook.com/pg/skream
Twitter: twitter.com/I_Skream
Instagram: instagram.com/skreamizm
Spotify: spoti.fi/38vLBWo

FOLLOW BENGA:

Facebook: facebook.com/iambenga
Twitter: twitter.com/iambenga
Instagram: instagram.com/iambenga
Spotify: spoti.fi/3q2b4A1

Related

Skream MUST DIE!
NEWS

Skream Reveals Collaboration With MUST DIE! and Akeos

A dream collaboration from three of dubstep's most technically pristine producers is in the works.

benga skream
NEWS

Dubstep Icons Skream and Benga Are Reuniting In 2022

The pair last joined forces in 2011 for their unforgettable BBC Radio 1 Essential Mix.

rudimental
NEWS

Rudimental Announce New Album "Ground Control": Check Out the Lead Single and Tracklist

The album will feature Skream, MJ Cole, and The Game, among others.

skream
NEWS

Skream Introduces New Label "IFEEL," Announces Debut Release

The first IFEEL release will be a three-track EP titled "Chesters Groove."

Skream
NEWS

Skream Tears Into Riddim, Distances It from Classic Dubstep

Skream has drawn contrast between today's riddim and early dubstep.

Combined-Press-Shots---B&W
MUSIC RELEASES

MUST DIE!, Skream and Akeos Release Highly Anticipated Mega-Collaboration, "LOL OK"

The trio has put together a dubstep smash for the ages.

BPM-Festival-03
EVENTS

Malta's BPM Festival Announces Expansive Lineup Featuring FISHER, Charlotte de Witte, Skream, More

BPM Festival is set to return to the idyllic Uno Malta in September.

MUST DIE!
MUSIC RELEASES

MUST DIE! Wreaks Unbridled Havoc on Highly Anticipated Sophomore Album, "CRISIS VISION"

The album reinforces MUST DIE! as one of the most technically skilled producers in the electronic music scene.