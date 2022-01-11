Skream and Benga Have Over a Dozen New Songs Finished

The recent news of Skream and Benga's momentous 2022 return is worth celebrating in and of itself, but there's apparently more to the duo's revival than meets the eye.

The dubstep legends recently set the music community ablaze with the announcement that they'll be reuniting after over a decade. Revered for their seminal influences on the genre, Skream and Benga last collaborated on music back in 2003, when they released "The Judgement" before eventually joined forces in 2011 for a captivating BBC Radio 1 Essential Mix.

Fanning the flames of the reunion, Skream shared a tweet in late December noting that two new songs had been completed. Responding to a post published by EDM.com on January 8th to share our reporting of the unreleased songs, the Croydon electronic music vet replied with a succinct yet far from cryptic comment that lit a fuse in his fanbase—and let's just say we're glad we underestimated.

Whether or not the dozen-plus tracks will escape their hard drives this year remains to be seen, but longtime fans should find solace in the fact that they even exist. And considering Skream's unbridled enthusiasm for the return of his iconic dubstep contemporary, it seems he and Benga have a renewed creative vision—and some truly special music on the horizon.

"Just letting you know. @iambenga is fucking back and I’m warning if you thought you was an even half decent producer or songwriter you’re in for a shock," Skream tweeted last week. "One of the best to ever do it mate."

