Skream Introduces New Label "IFEEL," Announces Debut Release

Not long after Skream surprised fans with a mega-collaboration alongside MUST DIE and Akeos comes news that the legendary producer has launched his own record label.

Dubbed IFEEL, the imprint will be home to many of Skream and his fellow collaborators' upcoming releases. He took to Twitter to share a minute-long video introducing fans to the new label and sharing a bit of what's slated for release this month.

It will be interesting to see what the future releases look like, as the versatile Skream has been known to release songs across the electronic genre spectrum. "I wanted to create a label solely for my own productions, in any genre I feel like," he said. "I also wanted to bring in artists that I really admire."

IFEEL's debut release will be a three-track EP titled Chesters Groove. The tracklist includes the original release from Skream himself alongside a pair of remixes from Norman Nodge.

Skream's debut offering on his new record label, Chesters Groove, will be released on Friday, May 21st, 2021. The Orchard will be handling distribution.

