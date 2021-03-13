Skream Reveals Collaboration With MUST DIE! and Akeos

Skream Reveals Collaboration With MUST DIE! and Akeos

A dream collaboration from three of dubstep's most technically pristine producers is in the works.
Author:
Publish date:

A dream collaboration from three of dubstep's most technically pristine producers is in the works.

Editor's Note: This article has been updated to reflect Akeos' inclusion in the collaboration.

It looks like a dream collaboration between three influential electronic music artists may soon come to fruition.

Pioneering producer Skream took to Twitter to drop a serendipitous bomb of an announcement today, March 12th, after revealing a collaboration with MUST DIE! and Akeos. The reveal lit a fuse in the tweet's reply section, which erupted with glee from many of the artists' contemporaries.

The unreleased track will find one of the most iconic producers in dubstep colliding with two of the genre's most forward-thinking young artists of today. Skream, MUST DIE!, and Akeos are technically pristine in both their sound design and audio engineering, a notion that should both excite and terrify the bass music community. Considering the versatility and genre-defiance of all three artists, what this collaboration will sound like is anyone's guess.

Check out Skream and MUST DIE!'s tweets below. At the time of this article's publication, none of the artists have divulged any more information about the song, including a title or release date.

FOLLOW SKREAM:

Facebook: facebook.com/pg/skream/
Twitter: twitter.com/I_Skream/
Instagram: instagram.com/skreamizm/
Spotify: spoti.fi/38vLBWo

FOLLOW MUST DIE!:

Facebook: facebook.com/MUSTDIEmusic
Instagram: instagram.com/mustdiemusic
Twitter: twitter.com/mustdiemusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/3cuEA9k

Related

dillon francis illenium
NEWS

Dillon Francis Teases Upcoming Collaboration With ILLENIUM

A dream collaboration is in the works between ILLENIUM and Dillon Francis, who are both performing at Las Vegas' Life Is Beautiful in September.

MUST DIE!
MUSIC RELEASES

MUST DIE! Unleashes "CHAOS"

MUST DIE! makes the dubstep we deserve.

1200px-Must_Die!
NEWS

MUST DIE!: "You're a Pussy if You Don't Like House Music"

MUST DIE! fired back at fans who complained about a DJ with whom he shared the stage.

rezz deadmau5
NEWS

REZZ Shares Preview of Upcoming Collaboration With deadmau5: Listen

Space Mom posted a preview of the massive midtempo track on Twitter.

MUST DIE!
MUSIC RELEASES

MUST DIE! Weaves Between Genres with the Blistering “Bliss 2K”

MUST DIE! with the heat!

Kompany Effin Press Banner
MUSIC RELEASES

Kompany and Effin Bring New Life to Zomboy and MUST DIE!’s “Revival”

Kompany and Effin reinvent the Zomboy and MUST DIE! original.

excision sullivan king
NEWS

Sullivan King Has a Collaboration With Excision in the Works

Third time's the charm for these dubstep titans.

Skream
NEWS

Skream Tears Into Riddim, Distances It from Classic Dubstep

Skream has drawn contrast between today's riddim and early dubstep.