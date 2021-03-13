Skream Reveals Collaboration With MUST DIE! and Akeos

A dream collaboration from three of dubstep's most technically pristine producers is in the works.

Editor's Note: This article has been updated to reflect Akeos' inclusion in the collaboration.

It looks like a dream collaboration between three influential electronic music artists may soon come to fruition.

Pioneering producer Skream took to Twitter to drop a serendipitous bomb of an announcement today, March 12th, after revealing a collaboration with MUST DIE! and Akeos. The reveal lit a fuse in the tweet's reply section, which erupted with glee from many of the artists' contemporaries.

The unreleased track will find one of the most iconic producers in dubstep colliding with two of the genre's most forward-thinking young artists of today. Skream, MUST DIE!, and Akeos are technically pristine in both their sound design and audio engineering, a notion that should both excite and terrify the bass music community. Considering the versatility and genre-defiance of all three artists, what this collaboration will sound like is anyone's guess.

Check out Skream and MUST DIE!'s tweets below. At the time of this article's publication, none of the artists have divulged any more information about the song, including a title or release date.

