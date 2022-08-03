Skream Reveals Collaboration With Subtronics In the Works
Worlds will soon collide when one of dubstep's early champions meets one of the genre's biggest current-day stars.
The iconic Skream took to Twitter after taking a month away from the studio, telling fans he's itching to produce some riddim music. Minutes later, he followed up and declared it was time for some "out of order wonky fuck off basslines" before calling on one of dubstep's modern superstars, Subtronics, to join him.
In case that wasn't enough to get fans excited, shortly after the initial tweets, Skream announced that he and Subtronics are onboard and fans can expect to hear a collab soon.
While there's no word on what the song will sound like just yet, Skream's enthusiasm and masterful production capabilities combined with Subtronics' larger-than-life sound has all the makings of a generational smash.
At the time of writing, neither Skream nor Subtronics have announced a title or release date for their upcoming collaboration.
