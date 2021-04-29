EXIT Festival Uploads Rare High-Quality Skrillex Set From 2014: Watch

EXIT Festival Uploads Rare High-Quality Skrillex Set From 2014: Watch

The video was released as part of Serbia's EXIT Festival's 20th-anniversary series.
The video was released as part of Serbia's EXIT Festival's 20th-anniversary series.

While we gear up to hopefully hear new Skrillex music sometime soon, there's no better time to look back at some old festival footage of the beloved artist. A rare video of his set from Serbia's EXIT Festival back in 2014 has recently surfaced for the nostalgic.

Though seven years ago, the quality of the video feels like it could have just been captured. Skrillex expertly throws down hit after hit like "Make it Bun Dem," "Bangarang," "Scary Monsters and Nice Sprites," and many more. The energy in the stadium is palpable and envy-inducing with not a mask in sight.

EXIT Festival is currently celebrating its 20th anniversary by releasing some iconic legacy sets, including those by Skrillex, Bad Company, Adam Beyer B2B Ida Engberg, and more. The 2021 event is scheduled to take place July 8-11, where Eric Prydz and Four Tet are set to debut their first ever B2B performance. 

You can watch Skrillex's full set at EXIT's 2014 main stage below. 

