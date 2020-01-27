Skrillex on Next Album: "A New Chapter has Started and I have So Much More to Say"

It's been the better part of a year since Skrillex confirmed that he had a longer body of work coming out after his and Boys Noize's EP as Dog Blood, Turn Off The Lights. In an interview with Beats 1, the Los Angeles DJ/producer has spoken about the album more openly than ever before.

Specifically, Skrillex (real name Sonny Moore) addressed his relative radio silence a couple years ago, explaining that it was necessary to finding his voice in the as-yet-unnamed release. He told the hosts:

"The thing is with this album, every single piece of music or body of work I've put together in my life, I've always taken what I had then and there, and then it was run and gun. With this one it's the first time I've really been taking my time and been a little bit precious about a couple of these releases - but soon, man. I've been making some videos right now and making some content for some of the next records ... I've never sat down and been completely tenacious about one of my releases."

Beats 1 hosts who had visited his studio "playground" commented on his creative approach with the album, suggesting that he had developed a process that "producer/DJs and creatives haven't seen before." Moore touched on the differences between his seminal releases and recent work, recounting that he produced the former using one KRK studio monitor as the other was blown out.

Moore closed out with comments that ought to whet the appetite of any longtime Skrillex fan. "It feels like a new decade and a new chapter has started and I have so much more to say," he said.

H/T: thissongissick

FOLLOW SKRILLEX:

Facebook: facebook.com/skrillex

Twitter: twitter.com/Skrillex

Instagram: instagram.com/skrillex

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/skrillex