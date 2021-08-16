Skrillex Reunites With Justin Bieber for New Collab With Don Toliver
Skrillex and Justin Bieber have officially reunited.
The two contemporary music powerhouses are set to drop a brand new collab this Friday, August 20th. They've tapped famed "After Party" rapper Don Toliver to contribute vocals, signaling a hip-pop song on the horizon.
The Biebs and Skrillex were spotted in the studio back in November 2020, sparking rumors that the former was recording music for the latter's long-awaited sophomore album, which will be the first since 2014's seminal debut, Recess. We're unable to confirm whether or not the upcoming collab with Toliver was recorded as a single, but it's not out of the realm of possibility.
The track will be the latest in a string of new Skrillex releases after he dropped "En Mi Cuarto" (with Jhay Cortez), "In Da Getto" (with J Balvin), and "Too Bizarre" (with Swae Lee and Siiickbrain).
Skrillex has a long collaborative history with Bieber, calling him a "f---ing virtuoso" in a 2015 interview. They famously joined forces that year for the Jack Ü anthem "Where Are Ü Now" before the dubstep legend contributed production to several songs on Bieber's fifth studio album Purpose. He then appeared on the pop superstar's ensuing album Justice along with electronic music heavyweights Virtual Riot and TroyBoi, among others.
Check out the announcements below.
