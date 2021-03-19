Skrillex Announces "New Music Soon"

Skrillex took to Instagram to thank his fans for their patience in the absence of original music from the dubstep legend.
Skrillex took to Instagram to thank his fans for their patience in the absence of original music from the dubstep legend.

After the release of three productions on Justin Bieber's new album, Skrillex has teased new music.

Skrillex, who has remained extremely quiet on social media as of late, took to Instagram today to promote his remarkable work on Justice, Bieber's sixth studio album. In a series of Instagram Stories, he took time to thank his fans for their patience in the absence of original music produced by the dubstep legend. "New music soon," he wrote in one of the Stories.

Skrillex teased the release of new music via his Instagram Stories today, March 19th. [Screenshot by EDM.com]

Since sharing the news that the first of multiple albums was almost complete back in March 2020, the feverish anticipation surrounding Skrillex's next LP has boiled over. Since then, he has been spotted in the studio with a bevy of jaw-dropping collaborators. Those include Bieber, Bruce Johnston of The Beach Boys, Kendrick Lamar collaborator Zacari, and Mike D of legendary hip-hop trio The Beastie Boys, among many others.

Skrillex also wiped his Instagram in June, sending ripples throughout the EDM community that a major album was on the horizon. A few months later in October, he dropped a surprise track called "Kliptown Empyrean" on SoundCloud, which you can listen to here.

