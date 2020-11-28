Rumors Swirl of Skrillex and Avril Lavigne Collaboration After Recent Instagram Post

Rumors Swirl of Skrillex and Avril Lavigne Collaboration After Recent Instagram Post

Fans are debating how deep we should be reading into Avril Lavigne's Instagram Story post.
Author:
Publish date:

Marilyn Hue | Justin Higuchi

Throwing darts at a board may very well be the most successful strategy for predicting who Skrillex will collaborate with next. Ever since Jack Ü's 2015 collaboration with Justin Bieber, "Where Are Ü Now" was released, covering Skrillex has taught us that you can never really know what's coming next. 

That notion once again became apparent this week as fans were sent into a frenzy upon seeing the producer himself appear in an Instagram Story clip posted by pop-punk icon Avril Lavigne. Though the clip does not seem to have been shot in a studio, fans immediately began circulating rumors of a potential collaboration. 

Skrillex Avril Lavigne

To be fair, this could all be just wish-casting, and some were quick to throw cold water on the idea of a collaboration taking place, since it seems so out of left field. However, one fan on Reddit was quick to remind us that the initial reaction to the news of Jack Ü and Justin Bieber working together brought up similar feelings of disbelief among fans.

The rumor, however, arrived at a time when Skrillex seems to be on a warpath to stockpile new music. The producer gave an update in late October that his album efforts were still ongoing. This fall, he has been spotted with quite a mix of fellow artists, including Mike Einziger of Incubus, Zacari, and Justin Bieber

FOLLOW SKRILLEX:

Facebook: facebook.com/skrillex
Twitter: twitter.com/Skrillex
Instagram: instagram.com/skrillex
Spotify: spoti.fi/30OEWUh

Related

Skrillex
NEWS

Skrillex Speaks About Lady Gaga Collaboration from "Chromatica" in Recent Interview

In a recent interview, Skrillex explained how natural his Lady Gaga collaboration felt.

skrillex
NEWS

Skrillex Wipes His Instagram, Sparking New Music Rumors

This could signal the "first album" of multiple he has in the works is complete.

Skrillex Live Banner
NEWS

Skrillex Creates A Stir After Stepping On Equipment Mid-Performance

The seemingly innocuous clip sparked quite a conversation online.

Diplo and Skrillex performing at Ultra Music Festival as Jack Ü.
NEWS

Did Diplo Just Hint at New Music from His and Skrillex's Jack Ü Project?

A recent Instagram post from Diplo has swept the EDM world into a frenzy.

TroyBoi and Skrillex
MUSIC RELEASES

Skrillex and Troyboi's Collaboration "WARLORDZ" Arrives

One of the most highly anticipated collaborations of the summer is finally here.

Skrillex Mike Einzinger
NEWS

Mike Einziger of Incubus Says He and Skrillex Are "Cranking Out New Music At Furious Pace"

Skrillex's fans are riled up after Einziger's Instagram post.

Skrillex Martin Garrix
NEWS

Martin Garrix Names Skrillex as a Dream Collaborator

"I have no idea what we [would] make and that excites me."

SKRILLEX
NEWS

Skrillex Shares New Drum and Bass Tune via Instagram Story

Any new Skrillex is exciting news.