After Skrillex was recently announced as one of the performers at the 24-hour radio takeover event Remote Utopias, the EDM world went into a frenzy. Skrillex has hosted a few livestreams over the course of the pandemic, but they were more geared towards interaction with his fans and fellow producers as opposed to a full-blown DJ set.

That is set to change this Sunday, when Remote Utopias will be hosting Skrillex for a B2B set with Thys of famed electronic act Noisia at the 24-hour radio takeover event hosted by NTS Radio. According to the official NTS Radio mobile app, which shared the event's schedule, a Skrillex B2B Thys set is planned on Sunday, May 3rd at 3:45AM.

As of the time of writing, there is no word on whether it will be a new live set or a re-broadcast of an old set, like this one.

