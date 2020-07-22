Skrillex Spotted in the Studio with Bruce Johnston of The Beach Boys

Skrillex was recently spotted in the studio with Bruce Johnston, one of the members of legendary band The Beach Boys.

Johnston and the fabled producer, who has collaborated with The Doors, Damian Marley, and Korn, among other iconic acts, was featured on the Instagram of recording engineer Colt B. Joining them were fellow musicians Heavy Mellow and Rex Kudo, who recently joined forces with Skrillex to produce Juice WRLD's "Man of the Year" from the late Chicago hip-hop artist's posthumous Legends Never Die LP.

Colt B shows the progression of a jam session between the artists via a series of Instagram stories, beginning with the legendary Johnston "passing the baton" to Skrillex and ending with everyone involved crooning to an unreleased track.

It's important to note that just because this serendipitous studio session took place does not mean a forthcoming collaboration is in the works. However, considering the amount of horsepower present, fans can certainly hold out hope.

