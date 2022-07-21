Skrillex Confirmed As Producer On Beyoncé's "Renaissance" Album

Beyoncé has revealed the collaborators and tracklist for her seventh studio album, which is said to be heavily influenced by electronic music.

So it should come as no surprise that Skrillex has been confirmed to appear on Renaissance.

Skrillex will appear on the album's fifth track, "Energy," alongside frequent collaborator BEAM and The Neptunes' Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo, among others. The iconic "Bangarang" producer is one of a number of electronic music artists to appear on Renaissance, joining Honey Dijon, A.G. Cook, Nile Rodgers and more.

It's also worth noting that the final track, "Summer Renaissance," will sample music by the legendary electronic music producer and Daft Punk collaborator Giorgio Moroder.

The artwork of Beyoncé's seventh studio album, "Renaissance." Carlijn Jacobs

While many longtime fans have bemoaned Skrillex for deviating from his classic dubstep sound, he has cemented himself as one of the world's most sought-after music producers. Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Ed Sheeran, The Weeknd and many more contemporary music luminaries have commissioned him for studio sessions that led to global pop hits.

Beyoncé's star-studded list of Renaissance features also includes The-Dream, Drake, Jay-Z, Labrinth, Sabrina Claudio and 070 Shake.

Renaissance is Queen Bey's first solo studio album since 2016’s Lemonade. She recently dropped the record's lead single, "Break My Soul," a disco-inspired house jam that samples Robin S.' iconic 1993 dance track "Show Me Love." The song made history for Beyoncé, who became the first woman to land 20 Top 10 hits as a solo artist and 10 or more titles in the Top 10 as a member of a group.

Renaissance is scheduled to release on July 29th, 2022. You can read the album's full credits, per Apple Music, below.

1. I’M THAT GIRL

Beyoncé, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Kelman Ducan, MIKE DEAN, Tommy Wright III & Andrea Yvette Summers

2. COZY

Beyoncé, Nija Charles, Honey Redmond, Christopher Lawrence Penny, Luke Francis Matthew Solomon, MIKE DEAN, Dave Giles II, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant & Curtis Alan Jones

3. ALIEN SUPERSTAR

Beyoncé, Honey Redmond, Christopher Lawrence Penny, Luke Francis Matthew Solomon, MIKE DEAN, Denisia “Blu June” Andrews, Brittany “@Chi_Coney” Coney, S. Carter, David Debrandon Brown, Dave Hamelin, Timothy Lee Mckenzie, Danielle Balbuena, Rami Yacoub, Lev

4. CUFF IT

Beyoncé, Nile Rodgers, Denisia “Blu June” Andrews, Raphael Saadiq, Brittany “@Chi_Coney” Coney, Morten Ristorp, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Mary Christine Brockert & Allen Henry McGrier

5. ENERGY

Beyoncé, Skrillex, Tyshane Thompson, BEAM, Almando Cresso, Jordan Douglas, Tizita Makuria, Denisia “Blu June” Andrews, Brittany “@Chi_Coney” Coney, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Mary Christine Brockert, Allen Henry McGrier, Pharrell Williams, Chad Hugo

6. BREAK MY SOUL

Beyoncé, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Christopher A. Stewart, S. Carter, Allen George, Fred McFarlane, Adam Pigott & Freddie Ross

7. CHURCH GIRL

Beyoncé, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Ernest “No I.D.” Wilson, Elbernita Clark Terrell, Jimi Stephen Payton, Dion Lamont Norman, Derrick Robert Ordogne, James Brown, Orville Erwin Hall, Phillip Glen Price, Ralph MacDonald & William Salter

8. PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA

Beyoncé, Sabrina Claudio, Sydney Bennett & Nick Green

9. VIRGO’S GROOVE

Beyoncé, Leven Kali, Solomon Fafenson Cole, Daniel Memmi, Dustin Bowie, Darius Dixson, Jocelyn Donald, Jesse Wilson, Denisia “Blu June” Andrews & Brittany “aChi_Coney” Coney

10. MOVE

Beyoncé, Richard Isong, Ariowa Irosogie, Denisia “Blu June” Andrews, Brittany “@Chi_Coney” Coney, Temilade Openiyi & Ronald Banful

11. HEATED

Beyoncé, Aubrey Drake Graham, Matthew Samuels, Jahaan Sweet, Rupert Thomas Jr., Sean Seaton, Denisia “Blu June” Andrews, Brittany “@Chi_Coney” Coney & Ricky Lawson

12. THIQUE

Beyoncé, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Chauncey Hollis, Jr., Atia Boggs, Julian Martrel Mason, Jabbar Stevens & Cherdericka Nichols

13. ALL UP IN YOUR MIND

Beyoncé, Jabbar Stevens, MIKE DEAN, Cherdericka Nichols, Michael Tucker, Alexander Guy Cook, Jameil Aossey & Larry Griffin, Jr.

14. AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM

Beyoncé, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, MIKE DEAN, S. Carter, Andrell D Rogers & Tino Santron Mcintosh

15. PURE/HONEY

Beyoncé, Michael Tucker, Raphael Saadiq, Darius Dixson, Michael Pollack, Denisia “Blu June” Andrews, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Brittany “aChi_Coney” Coney, Moi Renee, Eric Snead, Jerel Black, VEJAI MARCEL ALSTON, Michael D. Cox, Andrew Richard

16. SUMMER RENAISSANCE

Beyoncé, Leven Kali, Denisia “Blu June” Andrews, MIKE DEAN, Brittany “@Chi_Coney” Coney, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Atia Boggs, Lavar Coppin, Saliou Diagne, Ricky Lawson, Donna Summer, Giorgio Moroder & Peter Bellotte

