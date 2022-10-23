Skip to main content
Skrillex Announces His First Festival Performance of 2022 Will Be at Porter Robinson's Second Sky

Skrillex Announces His First Festival Performance of 2022 Will Be at Porter Robinson's Second Sky

After pulling out of his scheduled sets at Sunset Music Festival and Movement earlier this year, Skrillex's return to the festival stage has been confirmed.

Marilyn Hue

After pulling out of his scheduled sets at Sunset Music Festival and Movement earlier this year, Skrillex's return to the festival stage has been confirmed.

When seemingly all hope had been written off for a Skrillex festival set in 2022, he delivered a surprise no one saw coming. 

Skrillex was slated to return to the festival circuit this year with scheduled performances at Tampa's Sunset Music Festival and Detroit's Movement. However, just as we turned the corner into summer, the pioneering electronic music producer announced he simply hadn't had the time to prepare as he'd been preoccupied with finishing work on his upcoming albums.

skrillex

Skrillex confirmed his first festival set of 2022 at Porter Robinson's Second Sky Festival.

It seemed that was going to be the end of it. Then in late September, Fred again.., who was one of the scheduled artists set to play at Porter Robinson's Second Sky, announced he had to pull out in order to meet the timeline for the release of his upcoming album, Actual Life 3.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

220715-224454-TML2022-DN101307-DN
EVENTS

Remembering "A Reflection of Love": Watch the Official Tomorrowland 2022 Aftermovie

Tomorrowland hosted the official premiere of its 2022 aftermovie in Amsterdam's famed Royal Theater Tuschinski at ADE.

By Mikala Lugen
Carl Cox
EVENTS

Look Inside Carl Cox's Historic Headlining Performance at London's Wembley Arena

Cox commandeered an epic setup of synthesizers and drum machines for the show, where he debuted his upcoming album and treated attendees to history in the making.

By Rachel Kupfer
ade
GEAR + TECH

Innovative Music Tech Companies Receive €100K After Winning ADE Startup Competition

SYNKii and Un:hurd impressed judges with their unique solutions fit for the post-pandemic, digital era.

By Cameron Sunkel

In his statement, he teased at the time that he'd heard "verrrry exciting things about a potential replacement."

This week, Second Sky's organizers accomplished the improbable when they announced Skrillex would be holding down the open slot. In a way, it's especially fitting considering Skrillex was a surprise guest at the Bay Area music festival at its debut edition in 2019.

Second Sky returns on October 29th. Tickets are on sale now.

FOLLOW SKRILLEX:

Facebook: facebook.com/skrillex
Twitter: twitter.com/Skrillex
Instagram: instagram.com/skrillex
Spotify: spoti.fi/30OEWUh

Related

EDM DJ/producer Skrillex flashing a peace sign at a red carpet event.
EVENTS

Watch Skrillex's Surprise set at Porter Robinson's Second Sky Music Festival

At long last, Skrillex's Second Sky Music Festival performance is available.

Skrillex and Porter Robinson
EVENTS

Porter Robinson Brings Out Skrillex as Special Guest for Second Sky Music Festival

Porter Robinson surprised fans at the final day of Second Sky with a guest set from Skrillex.

A color photo of DJ/producer Porter Robinson during a performance courtesy of Rukes.
NEWS

Porter Robinson's Second Sky Festival to be Live Streamed on Twitch

Viewers at home will also get to experience the debut of Porter Robinson's Second Sky Festival.

Porter Robinson
EVENTS

Porter Robinson Shares Full Second Sky 2021 Lineup With Madeon, Jai Wolf, More

Robinson has once again pulled out all the stops for his curated music festival in the Bay.

porter robinson
NEWS

Crunchyroll Is Developing a Special "Anime Music Experience" at Porter Robinson's Second Sky Music Festival

The "Anime Shelter" experience will feature DJs from Tokyo's iconic Akihabara anime nightclub, MOGRA.

Porter Robinson with blonde hair standing in a grassy meadow.
NEWS

Relive Porter Robinson's Only "Worlds Live" Set of 2019 at Second Sky

Among the highlights of Second Sky Music Festival was this special Porter Robinson set.

porter-robinson-june-2017-billboard-1548
EVENTS

Porter Robinson Rolls Out First Wave of Lineup for his "Second Sky Festival"

Porter Robinson has announced the first six performers for his recently rebranded Second Sky Music Festival.

maxresdefault
EVENTS

Porter Robinson Announces Return of Second Sky Music Festival and Dates

Robinson's festival will return to the Bay Area at a brand new venue.