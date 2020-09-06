Skrillex Shares Studio Footage with Mike D of The Beastie Boys

The electronic music community has been anxiously awaiting the release of Skrillex's next body of work after he shared that the first of multiple albums was nearly finished back in March. Since then, we've had only brief looks at what he's up to through videos posted by himself and fellow collaborators.

Skrillex recently shared a clip on his Instagram story of him working with Mike D of the legendary hip-hop trio The Beastie Boys. While short, the clip shows the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee drumming with the electronic icon. Unfortunately, this was the only look fans received as later posts on his page did not feature the special guest.

Mike D is not the only Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee that's been spotted with Skrillex as of late. Back in July, a video was shared showing him jamming with Bruce Johnston of The Beach Boys.

At the time of writing, there's no formal announcement pertaining to what exactly Skrillex and Mike D are working on. While it's been teased in the past, there is still no official release date, title, or list of collaborators for Skrillex's upcoming albums.

