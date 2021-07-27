New ASCAP Listing Signals Super-Collab From Skrillex, JAY-Z, Beyoncé, Future and DJ Khaled
Publish date:

New ASCAP Listing Signals Super-Collab From Skrillex, JAY-Z, Beyoncé, Future and DJ Khaled

From what we know so far, "Tip" has a superstar roster for the ages.
Author:

Coughs

From what we know so far, "Tip" has a superstar roster for the ages.

The tide of new Skrillex material doesn't appear to be diminishing anytime soon—especially after details of the superstar producer's next high-profile collaboration quietly appeared on ASCAP.

The formidable lineup of Skrillex, Future, JAY-Z, Beyoncé, and DJ Khaled are all listed together under a recent ASCAP entry simply called "Tip." Two accomplished songwriters—ConeyGurl and three-time Grammy Award nominee Denisia Andrews—are also mentioned along with producer Joseph Zarrillo, whose credits span the hip-hop spectrum from Lil Wayne to Post Malone. 

Details about "Tip" are scarce, but the recording's ASCAP listing displays Skrillex, Future, JAY-Z, Beyoncé, and DJ Khaled as collaborating artists. [Screenshot by EDM.com]

Details about "Tip" are scarce, but the recording's ASCAP listing displays Skrillex, Future, JAY-Z, Beyoncé, and DJ Khaled as collaborating artists. [Screenshot by EDM.com]

It's difficult to say where this beast of a track could potentially turn up, but the most likely explanation seems to be the arrangement is a product of DJ Khaled's vision.

Recommended Articles

spotify
INDUSTRY

New Analysis Exposes Vast Gap Between Haves and Have Nots of the Streaming Economy

An analysis by Music Business Worldwide founder Tim Ingham revealed just over 13,000 artists take home earnings of $50,000 annually, or 0.2% of creators.

tomorrowland
NEWS

Dutch Government Extends Music Festival Ban Through August

The struggles of Dutch music festival organizers will continue after the nation's ban was extended.

Lollapalooza Chicago
EVENTS

Lollapalooza Ramps Up Personnel to Support COVID-19 Vaccine Screening Measures

Lollapalooza's COVID-19 rules will require proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test in order to enter Grant Park.

Khaled, who has long been championed for his star-studded collaborations, tapped JAY-Z, Future, and Beyoncé for the lead single from 2019's Father Of Asahd album, "Top Off." It's possible Skrillex has sampled the song for an upcoming release, but a new super-collab isn't out of the question.

At the time of this article's publication, none of the artists involved have acknowledged "Tip" publicly. We'll keep you posted as more information rolls in.

FOLLOW SKRILLEX:

Facebook: facebook.com/skrillex
Twitter: twitter.com/Skrillex
Instagram: instagram.com/skrillex
Spotify: spoti.fi/30OEWUh

Related

Kanye West & Jay-Z
NEWS

Kanye West is parting ways with Jay-Z's Tidal

Kanye has so far been beneficial to Tidal, so why this?

beyonce
FEATURES

Happy Birthday, Beyoncé: 10 Dance Remixes Fit for a Queen

Take a trip down memory lane and commemorate one of the greatest on Queen Bey's 39th birthday.

The Meadows
NEWS

Jay Z, Red Hot Chili Peppers & Gorillaz Announced For The Meadows Music And Arts Festival

After Gorillaz being announced to headline The Meadows '17 last month, the complete lineup is now here!

Skrillex
NEWS

Skrillex Announces "New Music Soon"

Skrillex took to Instagram to thank his fans for their patience in the absence of original music from the dubstep legend.

Eminem
NEWS

Eminem Drops A New Single “Walk On Water ft. Beyonce” From Forthcoming Album

The rap god is back!

barack obama
NEWS

Barack Obama Shares his Favorite Songs of 2018

We'd definitely let him DJ our next party!

A shot of the crowd in front of the main stage at SnowGlobe Music Festival.
NEWS

Skrillex to Play New Year's Eve Set at SnowGlobe Music Festival

SnowGlobe has spared no expense in its ninth year lineup.

A bird image with paint running away from it used in the promotional materials for Woodstock 50.
EVENTS

Jay Z, Miley Cyrus and Imagine Dragons Confirmed for Woodstock 50

Numerous Woodstock 50 headliners have trickled out ahead of the event's official lineup announcement.