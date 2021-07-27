New ASCAP Listing Signals Super-Collab From Skrillex, JAY-Z, Beyoncé, Future and DJ Khaled

From what we know so far, "Tip" has a superstar roster for the ages.

The tide of new Skrillex material doesn't appear to be diminishing anytime soon—especially after details of the superstar producer's next high-profile collaboration quietly appeared on ASCAP.

The formidable lineup of Skrillex, Future, JAY-Z, Beyoncé, and DJ Khaled are all listed together under a recent ASCAP entry simply called "Tip." Two accomplished songwriters—ConeyGurl and three-time Grammy Award nominee Denisia Andrews—are also mentioned along with producer Joseph Zarrillo, whose credits span the hip-hop spectrum from Lil Wayne to Post Malone.

Details about "Tip" are scarce, but the recording's ASCAP listing displays Skrillex, Future, JAY-Z, Beyoncé, and DJ Khaled as collaborating artists. [Screenshot by EDM.com] ASCAP

It's difficult to say where this beast of a track could potentially turn up, but the most likely explanation seems to be the arrangement is a product of DJ Khaled's vision.

Khaled, who has long been championed for his star-studded collaborations, tapped JAY-Z, Future, and Beyoncé for the lead single from 2019's Father Of Asahd album, "Top Off." It's possible Skrillex has sampled the song for an upcoming release, but a new super-collab isn't out of the question.

At the time of this article's publication, none of the artists involved have acknowledged "Tip" publicly. We'll keep you posted as more information rolls in.

