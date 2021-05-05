Rumors Swirl of New Skrillex and Kid Cudi Collaboration

Are Skrillex and Kid Cudi releasing their long-awaited collaboration this Friday?
As Skrillex continues to subtly hint at the long-awaited release of original music, word of an unreleased collaboration with Kid Cudi has dominated the EDM and hip-hop rumor mills.

It started when Skrillex, who hasn't released a solo album since 2014's debut Recess, purged his Instagram of all content for a second time. He also conspicuously changed his account's profile picture to one affixed with a caption that reads, "You can now add music here."

The Instagram wipe doesn't point to Cudi whatsoever, but that soon changed after Proximity poured gasoline on the rumors yesterday, May 4th, after the EDM channel tweeted about the unreleased track and sparked widespread speculation that it will be released this Friday.

We are unable to confirm a Friday, May 7th release and neither Skrillex nor Cudi have offered any information about the track at this time.

Regardless, the rumors have ignited EDM Twitter over the past 24 hours, especially considering a purported audio clip of the collab—tentatively titled "Moving Here"—has made its rounds on the Internet since a mid-April Reddit leak.

It's worth noting that last week longtime Skrillex collaborator and OWSLA artist josh pan announced a new collaborative track dropping this Friday, May 7th. However, it's unlikely that song and the Cudi collab are one in the same.

