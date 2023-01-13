Skip to main content
"DJ, Please Pick Up Your Phone": Skrillex Teases Massive Collaboration With Missy Elliott

"DJ, Please Pick Up Your Phone": Skrillex Teases Massive Collaboration With Missy Elliott

Watch Skrillex "work it" onstage in London, where he dropped the unreleased track live.

Marilyn Hue/Atlantic Records

Watch Skrillex "work it" onstage in London, where he dropped the unreleased track live.

When Missy Elliott said, "DJ, please pick up your phone—I'm on the request line" in 2002, little did she know Skrillex would be on the other end over 20 years later.

They're now turning back the clock to the turn of the century, when everyone put their thang down, flipped it and reversed it. The formidable tandem of chart-topping artists have joined forces for a new track which interpolates lyrics from "Work It," Elliott's timeless hip-hop anthem.

And if there's anyone to breathe new life into Missy's classic "ra-ta-ta" onomatopoeia, it's Skrillex. Watch him work it onstage in London, where he recently dropped the banging electronic and hip-hop hybrid live:

Elliott has also been teasing the song on Twitter, leading many fans to believe it's the next single to arrive ahead of Skrillex's feverishly anticipated double-album. He recently confirmed the record will release in 2023 before dropping "Rumble," a show-stopping collaboration with Fred again.. and Flowdan. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

NORTH COAST MUSIC FESTIVAL
EVENTS

Flume, Alison Wonderland, DJ Snake, More Confirmed for North Coast Music Festival 2023

The electronic music festival will return to the Windy City over Labor Day Weekend.

By EDM.com Staff
PACIFICA 2023 Press Shot
MUSIC RELEASES

PACIFICA Drops Euphoric Indietronica Track, "SWIM SONG"

"SWIM SONG" enchants listeners with hyperactive yet nostalgic melodies.

By EDM.com Staff
the chainsmokers
MUSIC RELEASES

EDM.com Playlist Picks: The Chainsmokers, Rezz, Marshmello & More [1/13/23]

New major releases include tracks from Knock2, Darren Styles, Kx5 and more.

By Koji Aiken

It's been almost a decade since Skrillex's last full-length album, 2014's influential debut, Recess. He has not yet announced a release date for his track with Elliott.

Follow Skrillex:

Facebook: facebook.com/skrillex
Twitter: twitter.com/Skrillex
Instagram: instagram.com/skrillex
Spotify: spoti.fi/30OEWUh

Follow Missy Elliott:

Facebook: facebook.com/missyelliott
Twitter: twitter.com/MissyElliott
Instagram: instagram.com/missymisdemeanorelliott
Spotify: spoti.fi/3XooS5A

Related

skrillex flava d
MUSIC RELEASES

UK Garage Legend Flava D Teases Collaboration With Skrillex

Is there anyone Skrillex hasn't worked with?

skrillex flowdan fred again
NEWS

"I Thought I Ruined the Song": Skrillex Opens Up About the Production of "Rumble"

The long-awaited track, a collaboration with Fred again.. and Flowdan, had been in the works for roughly five years.

skrillex kid cudi
NEWS

Rumors Swirl of New Skrillex and Kid Cudi Collaboration

Are Skrillex and Kid Cudi releasing their long-awaited collaboration this Friday?

skrillex fred again
NEWS

Fred again.. Says He and Skrillex Swapped Homes In Pursuit of "Creative Impact"

Fred again.. and Skrillex are currently living in each other's homes in London and Los Angeles, respectively.

skrillex
NEWS

Welcome to 2023, the Year of Skrillex

Skrillex wasted no time confirming the long-awaited release of multiple albums in 2023, a year that could hatch a paradigm shift in electronic music.

justin bieber skrillex don toliver
NEWS

Skrillex Reunites With Justin Bieber for New Collab With Don Toliver

The "Where Are Ü Now" artists have joined forces for a new single out this week.

skrillex
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to Skrillex's Hypnotic New Single With Starrah and Four Tet, "Butterflies"

After months of reports about new music on the horizon, Skrillex has finally unveiled his first official track since 2019.

skrillex fred again
NEWS

Watch Fred again.. Tease Unreleased Music With Skrillex

A track Fred again.. started six years ago may finally see a release after colliding with Skrillex.