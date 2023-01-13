"DJ, Please Pick Up Your Phone": Skrillex Teases Massive Collaboration With Missy Elliott

When Missy Elliott said, "DJ, please pick up your phone—I'm on the request line" in 2002, little did she know Skrillex would be on the other end over 20 years later.

They're now turning back the clock to the turn of the century, when everyone put their thang down, flipped it and reversed it. The formidable tandem of chart-topping artists have joined forces for a new track which interpolates lyrics from "Work It," Elliott's timeless hip-hop anthem.

And if there's anyone to breathe new life into Missy's classic "ra-ta-ta" onomatopoeia, it's Skrillex. Watch him work it onstage in London, where he recently dropped the banging electronic and hip-hop hybrid live:

Elliott has also been teasing the song on Twitter, leading many fans to believe it's the next single to arrive ahead of Skrillex's feverishly anticipated double-album. He recently confirmed the record will release in 2023 before dropping "Rumble," a show-stopping collaboration with Fred again.. and Flowdan.

It's been almost a decade since Skrillex's last full-length album, 2014's influential debut, Recess. He has not yet announced a release date for his track with Elliott.

Follow Skrillex:

Facebook: facebook.com/skrillex

Twitter: twitter.com/Skrillex

Instagram: instagram.com/skrillex

Spotify: spoti.fi/30OEWUh

Follow Missy Elliott:

Facebook: facebook.com/missyelliott

Twitter: twitter.com/MissyElliott

Instagram: instagram.com/missymisdemeanorelliott

Spotify: spoti.fi/3XooS5A