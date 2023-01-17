Skip to main content
Skrillex Opens Up About Mother's Death, Mental Health Struggles: "I Drank the Pain Away and Kept Going"

Skrillex shared there were lingering unresolved issues beneath the surface when he made the difficult decision to pull out of Movement and Sunset Music Festival last year.

Anthony Larpin

While it's now full steam ahead for Skrillex in 2023, he had to endure the "toughest year" of his life to get here.

Taking to Twitter, Skrillex, who just celebrated his 35th birthday, candidly opened up about his recent struggles with mental health before ultimately finding a new sense of peace. 

It appeared as though the summer of 2022 would see a barnstorming return for the "Rumble" producer, who had been revealed as part of the lineups for Detroit's Movement and Tampa's Sunset Music Festival. However, an abrupt about-face saw Skrillex make the difficult announcement that he'd be pulling out of those appearances to prioritize work on his upcoming albums.

But there was more to the story.

"The truth is I didn’t cancel sunset and movement festival because of my albums,” Skrillex tweeted. "It [was] because I was working on myself."

At the time, he says he still needed space to grieve the death of his mother, who passed away a few years prior amid a string of Lollapalooza performances in South America. He admits that he may not have confronted his emotions from the healthiest perspective at first, turning to alcohol for a quick fix while retaining his demanding schedule. 

But the healing process Skrillex has undergone over the last year since has left him feeling renewed.

"For the first time in 4-5 years I’ve found a new sense of peace," he added. "It took so much work and sacrifice to get here."

Skrillex has come out swinging in 2023, dropping two blockbuster singles, "Rumble" and "Way Back." They are believed to be just the tip of the iceberg for a highly anticipated double-album release, which he confirmed will release this year.

