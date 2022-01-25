Skip to main content
Skrillex Previews New Music With Mura Masa, PinkPantheress, Willow In Heartfelt Instagram Post

Skrillex Previews New Music With Mura Masa, PinkPantheress, Willow In Heartfelt Instagram Post

Skrillex described himself as "on the mend" in the candid post, wherein he stresses the importance of self-love.

Marilyn Hue

Skrillex described himself as "on the mend" in the candid post, wherein he stresses the importance of self-love.

"Life does speak to you in whispers but if you don’t listen it can become an earth quake," Skrillex wrote in a poignant Instagram post previewing new music. 

The upcoming track, a collaboration between PinkPantheress and Willow which features additional production from Mura Masa, was first teased on PinkPantheress' TikTok over the weekend. The singer's caption called the song a dream collaboration years in the making, and the clip has since garnered over two million views.

In the brief preview, PinkPantheress' playful hook is contrasted by Willow, who interjects with vocals crying out, "Now my life's a downward spiral..."

Despite the magnitude of the collab—and the buzz surrounding it already—Skrillex kept his announcement down to earth. "Currently on the mend," he begins. "I've never taken to social media to say this before but self love is something I had completely forgotten about."

The superstar DJ didn't divulge the details of his personal struggle beyond that, though he brought things full circle by saying his hope is this song will be of assistance to anyone going through trying times. "Just have faith and keep loved ones near," he concludes.

Check out the post below.

