Skrillex Spotted in the Studio With Justin Bieber

A recent Instagram post from Justin Bieber has fans drooling at the thought of another mega-collaboration between him and Skrillex.

In the post, the Canadian pop star shared a pair of pictures of himself with the pioneering music producer and several other creatives, ostensibly bouncing ideas off one another. In addition to Skrillex, included in the group shot are Poo Bear, Jon Bellion, Maejor, and Ant Clemons, among others.

Most dance and pop music fans remember the duo's chart-topping run in 2015. At the beginning of the year, Bieber teamed up with Skrillex and Diplo's supergroup, Jack Ü, for the release of the ever-popular "Where Are Ü Now." The end of the year, on the other hand, saw Skrillex produce several songs on Bieber's fifth studio album Purpose, including the Billboard #1 single "Sorry."

At the time of writing, neither Skrillex nor Justin Bieber have officially announced their next collaboration.

