Skrillex Takes to TikTok to Tease His Next Potential Release

Skrillex Takes to TikTok to Tease His Next Potential Release

Fans of Skrillex's "Chicken Soup" collaboration alongside Habstrakt, or "AGEN WIDA" alongside JOYRYDE will likely find a lot to be excited about in this new teaser.
Author:
Publish date:

Coughs

Fans of Skrillex's "Chicken Soup" collaboration alongside Habstrakt, or "AGEN WIDA" alongside JOYRYDE will likely find a lot to be excited about in this new teaser.

When it rains it pours, as they say, and despite the fact that Skrillex just dropped music late last week, he already seems to be preparing fans for what's next. 

Teasing a new song titled "Real Drag" on TikTok, Skrillex continues to show he's in a perennial state of sonic exploration. After he hit fans with the ominous "Supersonic" and then "The Day You Left," a string-driven track by Poo Bear on which Skrillex received a production credit, the legendary producer is now signaling his next work could be within the stylistic vein of house music. 

Fans of Skrillex's "Chicken Soup" collaboration alongside Habstrakt, or "AGEN WIDA" alongside JOYRYDE will likely find a lot to be excited about in this new teaser. The nine-second clip is just enough to chew on as it showcases a frenetic flurry of intricately chopped vocal melodies buoyed by a thick bassline.

Given the timing of the teaser, it's anyone's guess as to whether this demo will see the light of day as a standalone single or perhaps as part of a broader album project. The dance music hive mind has long speculated when Skrillex's sophomore album will arrive, and while we have no confirmation of a release date, the accelerating pace at which he's starting to release new music certainly paints an optimistic picture.

FOLLOW SKRILLEX:

Facebook: facebook.com/skrillex
Twitter: twitter.com/Skrillex
Instagram: instagram.com/skrillex
Spotify: spoti.fi/30OEWUh

Related

A split-screen image of DJ/producers Skrillex and Ekali.
MUSIC RELEASES

Ekali Teases Skrillex Collab at Los Angeles Show

Ekali's long-awaited collaboration with Skrillex will likely come out in 2020.

Joyryde Skrillex
MUSIC RELEASES

JOYRYDE Debuts VIP of His and Skrillex's "Agen Wida" During Set

Skrillex and JOYRYDE's "Agen Wida" got a makeover.

skrillex sir-mix-a-lot
NEWS

Sir Mix-A-Lot Shouts Out Skrillex's "Incredible" Productions

Sir Mix-A-Lot likes big butts—and apparently Skrillex.

skrillex
NEWS

Skrillex Shares Preview of New Collab With Swae Lee and Siiickbrain: Watch

Skrillex season is officially upon us.

Skrillex, TroyBoi, Ludmilla, Lan, and Ty Dolla $ign
NEWS

Skrillex and Troyboi's "Malokera" Music Video Released

The mega-collaboration was quick to receive its own music video.

TroyBoi and Skrillex
MUSIC RELEASES

Skrillex and TroyBoi to Release New Collaboration "War Cry" Next Week

In a recent Instagram Live session before his Ultra Music Festival Korea performance, Skrillex shared more info about his upcoming TroyBoi collab.

358CA74A-6B06-470D-B61E-6022850A2958
NEWS

Skrillex Thanks Fans for Grammy Nomination, Teases Albums

“Midnight Hour” garnered a Grammy nod, but fans are eagerly awaiting album news.

EDM DJ/producer Skrillex flashing a peace sign at a red carpet event.
NEWS

Skrillex Says Excision, Flux Pavilion Influenced His Early Sound

In an interview, Skrillex recalled trying to make music that artists like 12th Planet and NOISIΛ would play in a set.