Skrillex Takes to TikTok to Tease His Next Potential Release

When it rains it pours, as they say, and despite the fact that Skrillex just dropped music late last week, he already seems to be preparing fans for what's next.

Teasing a new song titled "Real Drag" on TikTok, Skrillex continues to show he's in a perennial state of sonic exploration. After he hit fans with the ominous "Supersonic" and then "The Day You Left," a string-driven track by Poo Bear on which Skrillex received a production credit, the legendary producer is now signaling his next work could be within the stylistic vein of house music.

Fans of Skrillex's "Chicken Soup" collaboration alongside Habstrakt, or "AGEN WIDA" alongside JOYRYDE will likely find a lot to be excited about in this new teaser. The nine-second clip is just enough to chew on as it showcases a frenetic flurry of intricately chopped vocal melodies buoyed by a thick bassline.

Given the timing of the teaser, it's anyone's guess as to whether this demo will see the light of day as a standalone single or perhaps as part of a broader album project. The dance music hive mind has long speculated when Skrillex's sophomore album will arrive, and while we have no confirmation of a release date, the accelerating pace at which he's starting to release new music certainly paints an optimistic picture.

