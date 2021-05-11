Skrillex Shares Preview of New Collab With Swae Lee and Siiickbrain: Watch

It's officially Skrillex season and we all should just buckle in for safety.

Just one day after releasing his first official original song since 2019, Skrillex took to Instagram to share a preview of a new joint track with Siiickbrain and Rae Sremmurd's Swae Lee. The clip is short, but fans can get a taste of what sounds like a massive electronic-pop collab.

In the caption he noted that he'll release the "incoming" track once the post reaches 20,000 comments. It obviously eclipsed that goal in a matter of three hours thanks to comments from Baauer, Kaskade, SLANDER, Aazar, and virtually the entire EDM community, so fans can expect the tune to release in full soon.

Check out the preview below courtesy of Skrillex's Instagram.

