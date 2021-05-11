Skrillex Shares Preview of New Collab With Swae Lee and Siiickbrain: Watch

Skrillex Shares Preview of New Collab With Swae Lee and Siiickbrain: Watch

Skrillex season is officially upon us.
Author:
Publish date:

Coughs

Skrillex season is officially upon us.

It's officially Skrillex season and we all should just buckle in for safety.

Just one day after releasing his first official original song since 2019, Skrillex took to Instagram to share a preview of a new joint track with Siiickbrain and Rae Sremmurd's Swae Lee. The clip is short, but fans can get a taste of what sounds like a massive electronic-pop collab.

In the caption he noted that he'll release the "incoming" track once the post reaches 20,000 comments. It obviously eclipsed that goal in a matter of three hours thanks to comments from Baauer, Kaskade, SLANDER, Aazar, and virtually the entire EDM community, so fans can expect the tune to release in full soon.

Check out the preview below courtesy of Skrillex's Instagram.

FOLLOW SKRILLEX:

Facebook: facebook.com/skrillex
Twitter: twitter.com/Skrillex
Instagram: instagram.com/skrillex
Spotify: spoti.fi/30OEWUh

Related

Color press photo of Skrillex in front of a white background.
MUSIC RELEASES

Skrillex Drops XXXTentacion and Lil Pump Collab "Arms Around You" ft. Swae Lee and Maluma

XXXTentacion has posthumously released a Lil Pump collaboration produced by Skrillex.

skrillex
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to Skrillex's Hypnotic New Single With Starrah and Four Tet, "Butterflies"

After months of reports about new music on the horizon, Skrillex has finally unveiled his first official track since 2019.

Skrillex Live Banner
NEWS

[WATCH] Skrillex Concocts a Nasty New Beat With T-Pain, Charlie Puth, and More

Skrillex shared his filthy take on the #passthebeat challenge.

ILLENIUM Excision
NEWS

ILLENIUM Shares Preview of Massive Unreleased Collaboration With Excision and HALIENE: Watch

The duo's third collaboration sounds like their biggest to date.

skrillex kid cudi
NEWS

Rumors Swirl of New Skrillex and Kid Cudi Collaboration

Are Skrillex and Kid Cudi releasing their long-awaited collaboration this Friday?

Skrillex
NEWS

Skrillex Announces "New Music Soon"

Skrillex took to Instagram to thank his fans for their patience in the absence of original music from the dubstep legend.

skrillex zacari
NEWS

Zacari Shares Clip of Unreleased Song With Skrillex and Beam

The Top Dawg Entertainment artist shared a glimpse into his studio session with the "Mumbai Power" duo.

Tommy Lee Skrillex
NEWS

Mötley Crüe's Tommy Lee Shares Appreciation for Skrillex's Creative Process In New Interview

Lee didn't hesitate to draw a comparison between his own influences and those of the "Bangarang" producer.