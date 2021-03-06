Skrillex, James Blake, More to Appear on Starrah's Forthcoming Album

Starrah's album will feature new music from Skrillex, ensuring at least one of two coveted unreleased collaborations will finally see the light of day.
Marilyn Hue/Starrah

After releasing her debut solo lead single "How It Goes" late last year, Starrah is prepping for another new chapter with the release of her debut album. 

Due out this month, The Longest Interlude will feature an impressive list of collaborators. Taking her announcement to Instagram, the songstress tagged Nile Rodgers, James Blake, and Skrillex, among other renowned artists. 

The announcement of Skrillex in particular has piqued the attention of many in the electronic music community, as there are at least two unreleased IDs that we know of between the two artists. The first is "Twenty4," a track Skrillex first played in 2018. The consensus is that—due to stylistic reasons—the dance-pop track is most likely the one to be included on Starrah's forthcoming effort.

However, the announcement has fans somewhat on edge as many are holding out hope that "El Dorado," a separate collaboration between Skrillex and Starrah, will be the song that gets dropped. Since first playing out the unreleased track in his studio last year, it has gained something of a diehard following, and is perhaps one of Skrillex's most hotly anticipated unreleased songs at the moment.

Either way, fans won't have to wait long to find out as Starrah's The Longest Interlude is slated to arrive on March 17th, 2021.

